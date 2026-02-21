Saros made 36 saves in Finland's 3-2 loss to Canada in the Olympic men's hockey semifinals Friday.

Finland took a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but Canada kept the pressure up and eventually got three pucks past Saros, two of them on power plays. The Predators netminder has been a big part of his team's push for a medal, and he'll likely be between the pipes again Saturday as Finland faces Slovakia for the bronze.