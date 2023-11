Saros was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports, indicating he'll guard the cage at home against the Ducks.

Saros is mired in a four-game losing streak in which he posted a 4.66 GAA and .860 save percentage, including giving up six goals to the Coyotes on Saturday. Still, the 28-year-old netminder should see the bulk of the workload moving forward ahead of career backup Kevin Lankinen.