Saros was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home against the Sharks.

Saros has gone 11 straight appearances without a regulation loss, posting a 9-0-2 record, 1.90 GAA and .934 save percentage over that stretch. The Finnish netminder should be expected to take a heavy share of the workload ahead of backup Kevin Lankinen the rest of the way in order to maintain the Predators' hold on a playoff spot.