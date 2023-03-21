Saros was the first goalie to exit the ice at Tuesday's game-day skate, Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road versus Buffalo.

Saros will be making his sixth straight appearance in the crease after posting a 2-1-1 record and .913 save percentage in his previous five outings. At this point, Saros won't be matching the 38 victories he put up last season but could still reach the 30-win mark with four more wins. Unless he can improve his numbers down the stretch, Saros could finish the year with a career-worst GAA which currently sits at 2.75.