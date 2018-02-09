Saros saved 32 of 36 shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

The Nashville backup has now lost three consecutive starts, and it's a little concerning because Pekka Rinne has played so well this season (27-8-4 with a .926 save percentage and 2.31 GAA). As a result, Saros could see a dip in playing time moving forward with the Predators battling for playoff positioning in the competitive Western Conference. Still, fantasy owners shouldn't be scared to turn Saros' way against the majority of opponents. He boasts a .927 save percentage and 2.33 GAA for the campaign, after all.