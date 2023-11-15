Saros allowed three goals on just 20 shots in a 3-2 home loss against the Ducks.

Saros was staked to a 2-0 lead after Roman Josi lit the lamp on the power play at 14:28 of the second period, but the goalie was unable to hang onto the lead. He allowed a goal three minutes later in the second, and two more goals in the third, including the game-winning tally on a deflection in front with less than four minutes left in regulation. He'll look to bounce back Saturday in matinee action against the Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena.