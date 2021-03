Saros (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday.

Saros will start either Thursday or Saturday against the Panthers, and he should suit up for both games regardless. After a tough start to the year, Saros looked like he was back on track before suffering this injury. Overall, the 25-year-old has recorded an .895 save percentage, a 3.10 GAA and a 5-5-0 record across 13 appearances.