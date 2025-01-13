Saros conceded three goals on 15 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals. The fourth tally was an empty-netter.

Nashville outshot Washington by more than a two-to-one margin Saturday, but Saros wasn't given enough offensive support on home ice. The 29-year-old allowed two goals at even strength and one on the power play. Saros has surrendered at least three goals in four of his last five outings, going 1-4-0 in that span. Overall, the Finnish netminder has a 9-18-6 record, .904 save percentage an 2.78 GAA through 33 appearances.