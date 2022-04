Saros (lower body) limped to the locker room in the third period, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Saros left the game and was seen gingerly making his way to the locker room with the Predators holding a 4-3 lead. David Rittich replaced him in the contest. The 27-year-old Saros has been a workhorse all season, so any additional time missed would had massive implications for the Predators going forward.