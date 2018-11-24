Saros yielded five goals on 15 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Saros was yanked midway through the second period after allowing Robby Fabbri to make the game 5-1. The Blues offense came on strong and would've made it difficult for most goalies, but Pekka Rinne came in for relief and stopped 18 of 19 attempts. Expect Saros to watch from the bench until the next set of back-to-back matchups.