Predators' Juuse Saros: LIt up by Blues
Saros yielded five goals on 15 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.
Saros was yanked midway through the second period after allowing Robby Fabbri to make the game 5-1. The Blues offense came on strong and would've made it difficult for most goalies, but Pekka Rinne came in for relief and stopped 18 of 19 attempts. Expect Saros to watch from the bench until the next set of back-to-back matchups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...