Saros allowed six goals on 30 shots Tuesday in a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Saros found himself trailing 3-1 just 14 minutes into the game and the Predators were never able to crawl back into it. The 25-year-old is off to a brutal start ot the month of February, giving up 15 goals over his last three starts with an .815 save percentage. With longtime Predator Pekka Rinne starting to play better recently, Saros may be forced to yield more of the workload.