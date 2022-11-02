Saros stopped 30 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Saros got some early help when Mattias Ekholm scored in the first minute, but it was all downhill from there. The Oilers led 4-1 at the first intermission, and Saros let in a couple of power-play goals over the last two frames. The 27-year-old dropped to 2-5-1 with a 3.17 GAA and an .898 save percentage across eight starts after this ugly outing. The Predators' road trip continues Thursday in Calgary, which could be another challenging matchup.