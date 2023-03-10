Saros stopped 39 of 42 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Saros was nearly on the wrong end of a shutout, but Cody Glass got the Predators on the board late in the third period. This was Saros' third loss in over his last four outings, despite the fact he's given up just nine goals on 132 shots in that span. He'll need a little help from his teammates to consistently earn wins. For the season, the 27-year-old is at 24-18-6 with a 2.76 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 48 appearances.