Saros steered away 42 of 43 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Blues.

Saros was the only reason this game wasn't a major blowout, as he stopped tons of high-danger chances and was perfect before allowing a power-play goal to Tyler Bozak with just 7:25 left in regulation. This was major redemption for Saros after he allowed five goals in each of his previous two starts versus the Blues. Saros now has a 14-8-2 record and .916 save percentage.