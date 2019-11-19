Predators' Juuse Saros: Looking to end team's skid
Saros is expected to get the start against the Jets on Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Saros will be tasked with getting the Predators out of a rut that's seen them go 0-3-1 while being outscored 22-10. While Pekka Rinne's backup appeared in three of those four games, Saros only started one and actually played well in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Sharks. The visiting Jets don't lack big names up front, but they've had trouble generating offense and sit in the bottom 10 with 2.71 goals per game.
