Saros will start Sunday's road game in Dallas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros allowed five goals on 20 shots Friday versus the Stars in what ended up being a 7-0 loss for the Predators. Head coach John Hynes will turn back to Saros instead of giving veteran Pekka Rinne the start. Saros has a 2-1-0 record and a .915 save percentage through three outings -- this is a good chance for the Finn to bounce back.