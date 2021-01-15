Saros stopped all but one of the 30 shots he faced Thursday in a 3-1 victory over Columbus.

Saros received the opening-night assignment ahead of longtime Nashville starter Pekka Rinne and did not disappoint. After a Boone Jenner breakaway goal staked the Blue Jackets to a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, Saros slammed the door the rest of the way, enabling the Predators to rally with three unanswered goals. It remains to be seen who will draw in for Saturday's rematch, but Saros certainly acquitted himself well in his first showing of the season.