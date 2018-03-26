Predators' Juuse Saros: Loses in a shootout
Saros allowed four goals on 47 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets on Sunday.
Although they did earn a point, the Predators have lost three straight and have left open the possibility of the Jets still winning the Central division. For Saros owners, that hasn't been his fault, as this was his first loss of the losing streak. Actually, he came into Sunday having won three of his last four starts. But even with the defeat, Saros owns a career-high .925 save percentage and hasn't lost a game in regulation since Feb. 17.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...