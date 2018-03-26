Saros allowed four goals on 47 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Although they did earn a point, the Predators have lost three straight and have left open the possibility of the Jets still winning the Central division. For Saros owners, that hasn't been his fault, as this was his first loss of the losing streak. Actually, he came into Sunday having won three of his last four starts. But even with the defeat, Saros owns a career-high .925 save percentage and hasn't lost a game in regulation since Feb. 17.