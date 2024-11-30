Saros stopped 25 of 28 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Saros has suffered overtime losses in his last two starts, stopping 45 of 51 shots in that span, and the netminder hasn't won since the 4-1 victory over the Jets on Nov. 23. Given that Saros has made seven starts in a row, going 2-3-2 in that stretch, it wouldn't be surprising if he gets a day off in the near future.