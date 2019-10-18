Saros allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Another start, another dud for the 24-year-old. Saros is 0-3-0 and has allowed 14 goals over his three appearances this season. He posted a 2.62 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 31 games (27 starts) last year, so he will likely improve as the season progresses. Expect Pekka Rinne to return to the crease at home versus the Panthers on Saturday.