Predators' Juuse Saros: Loses third straight game
Saros allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Another start, another dud for the 24-year-old. Saros is 0-3-0 and has allowed 14 goals over his three appearances this season. He posted a 2.62 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 31 games (27 starts) last year, so he will likely improve as the season progresses. Expect Pekka Rinne to return to the crease at home versus the Panthers on Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.