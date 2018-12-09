Predators' Juuse Saros: Loses to Flames
Saros allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Flames on Saturday.
The Predators backup netminder has struggled lately, posting an .819 save percentage in his last five appearances. Because he receives playing time sparingly, that cold streak has lasted for a month. Saros last turned in a strong performance Oct. 30 when he yielded one goal in a victory against the Golden Knights. Until he pulls out of his funk, owners can't really trust him as a streaming option.
