Saros allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

The Predators backup netminder has struggled lately, posting a .819 save percentage in his last five appearances. Because he receives playing time sparingly, that cold streak has lasted for a month. Saros last turned in a strong performance on Oct. 30 when he yielded one goal in a victory against the Golden Knights. Until he pulls out of his funk, owners can't really trust him as a streaming option.