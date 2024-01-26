Saros stopped 22 of 24 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Minnesota.

Saros held the Wild to one goal through the first two periods before Nashville rallied for three tallies in the final frame as the 28-year-old netminder stopped his losing streak at two games. Saros has started the Predators' last six contests, going 3-3-0 with a strong .930 save percentage in that span. He improves to 19-18-1 with a .904 save percentage and 2.91 GAA this season. The Preds are back in action Saturday on the road versus Edmonton.