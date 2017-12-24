Saros stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Stars.

Saros made some key saves throughout regulation and overtime, but skilled forwards Alex Radulov and Tyler Seguin were able to exploit him in the shootout. He's only made nine appearances this season, but Saros is playing very well of late and owns a .918 save percentage on the year. He might not see a ton of crease time behind workhorse Pekka Rinne, but Saros is proving he can be trusted when called upon.