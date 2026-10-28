Saros stopped 25 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Saros recovered after allowing three goals early in the contest, keeping New York scoreless throughout the remainder of regulation and overtime. However, he couldn't stop Kyle Palmieri or Bo Horvat in the shootout, leaving Nashville winless in five games extending beyond regulation this season. The veteran netminder remains the Predators' primary option, but the team's difficulty securing victories could continue limiting his fantasy value despite respectable individual performances.