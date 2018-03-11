Saros stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Devils.

With the defeat, Nashville's franchise-best win streak ends at 10 games. It was the first loss in three starts for Saros, who falls to 7-5-6 on the season with a .924 save percentage. Pekka Rinne is a workhorse in the Preds' crease, but whenever the team does call upon their 22-year-old backup goaltender, Saros makes for a strong fantasy play.