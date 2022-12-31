Saros saved 26 of 27 shots in a 6-1 win against Anaheim on Friday.

Saros was beaten by Sam Carrick at 2:20 of the second period, which tied the game at 1-1. Saros was fine after that though, and the Predators were able to secure a big victory. The 27-year-old has a 12-10-5 record, 2.75 GAA and .916 save percentage in 27 contests this season. Saros has played in seven straight contests for Nashville, but rather than start for a second game in as many days, Kevin Lankinen might draw in Saturday versus Vegas.