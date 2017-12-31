Saros stopped all 29 shots in Saturday's win over Minnesota.

Saros turned in a dynamic performance to help the Predators regain the top spot in the Central Division. The 22-year-old may be the backup in Nashville, but he's impressed this season and now owns a .925 save percentage in nine starts. Pekka Rinne won't be losing the starting gig anytime soon, but with the team's success and Saros thriving when called upon, he's a worthwhile spot start in most fantasy settings.