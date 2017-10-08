Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes 30 saves in loss
Saros made 30 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Penguins on Saturday night.
Saros was a one-man band Saturday night. He's good, but can't do it all. His mates need to score.
