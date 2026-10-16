Saros stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Saros delivered a strong performance despite the defeat, posting a .938 save percentage and keeping Nashville competitive throughout the contest. The Finnish netminder surrendered goals to Mason Marchment in the first period and Will Smith in the third before shutting down San Jose in overtime, but Macklin Celebrini beat him in the shootout to secure the victory for San Jose. Saros remains Nashville's unquestioned starter and a valuable fantasy asset even if he has just two wins to open the season. Through six outings, he's gone 2-2-2 with a 2.95 GAA and a .904 save percentage.