Saros saved 37 of 39 shots in a 4-2 win against Chicago on Wednesday.

Saros surrendered two goals on 13 shots in the second period, which led to Nashville being down 2-1 at 16:40 of that frame. However, the Predators rallied after that to provide Saros with his second straight win. He's 11-9-4 with a 2.81 GAA and .913 save percentage in 24 games this season.