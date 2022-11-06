Saros stopped 42 of 45 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Saros picked up just his third win in nine tries, and it was a hard-earned one. The Canucks jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first period, but Saros put the Predators on his back. He also turned aside all three shooters in the shootout, with Matt Duchene netting the only tally to complete the comeback win. Saros is now 3-5-1 with a 3.12 GAA and a .904 save percentage through nine games. The Predators' road trip continues Tuesday in Seattle, and it's likely Saros will get that start.