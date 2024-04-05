Saros stopped 44 of 47 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Saros had allowed 12 goals over his prior three outings, but he was steady in this win. The Blues made things close in the third period before the Predators scored two empty-netters to pad the lead. Saros has won six of his last eight games and is up to 33-23-4 with a 2.82 GAA and a .908 save percentage as the only NHL goalie to play 60 games so far this season. The Predators' regulation win Thursday gave them an eight-point edge over the Blues for a playoff spot with six games to go. Saros will likely continue to see a heavy workload until that spot is clinched.