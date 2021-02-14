Saros stopped five of six shots in one period of work Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Detroit.

Saros started the third period in relief of Pekka Rinne with the Predators trailing 3-0. He gave up a top-shelf howitzer by Anthony Mantha and nothing else during his 19:32 between the pipes. Saros had allowed 15 goals in his previous three starts and is no lock to start Monday in Dallas even after being asked to mop up for Rinne on Saturday.