Saros stopped six shots during 13:37 in relief for Pekka Rinne, who was pulled after yielding six goals against the Jets on Friday. The Jets won 6-2 and lead the second-round series 3-2.

Similar to his previous mop up work this postseason, Saros wasn't tested much, but he also hasn't yielded a goal. In three appearances, he's perfect, making 26 saves in just over three periods of work. Despite this fine play, Rinne is still the man in Nashville, and if he has anymore slip ups, the Predators season will be finished.