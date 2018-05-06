Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes six saves in relief
Saros stopped six shots during 13:37 in relief for Pekka Rinne, who was pulled after yielding six goals against the Jets on Friday. The Jets won 6-2 and lead the second-round series 3-2.
Similar to his previous mop up work this postseason, Saros wasn't tested much, but he also hasn't yielded a goal. In three appearances, he's perfect, making 26 saves in just over three periods of work. Despite this fine play, Rinne is still the man in Nashville, and if he has anymore slip ups, the Predators season will be finished.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes two saves in relief•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Impressive relief showing in team loss•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Enters in third period•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Turns aside 30 shots for second straight win•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Records fifth straight strong start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...