Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes two saves in relief
Saros stopped the only two shots he faced during the third period in relief of Pekka Rinne in a 4-1 loss to the Jets on Friday night. The Jets lead the second-round series 1-0.
The 22-year-old walked away from his second relief appearance this postseason unscathed, but in this one, the play was away from his net nearly the entire period, as Saros saw just two shots in 18:00. The Jets' third shot of the third period was an empty-net goal that sealed the victory. Saros has stopped 20 of 20 this postseason, but Pekka Rinne will have to continue to struggle in order for Saros to earn a start in this series.
