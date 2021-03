Saros will guard the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

It appears Saros has played his way back into the No. 1 role after stopping 59 of 61 shots over back-to-back wins over the Blue Jackets last weekend. With another strong performance Tuesday, he could truly separate himself from Pekka Rinne. However, the Hurricanes are far tougher than the Blue Jackets, as they rank eighth in the league with 3.24 goals per game.