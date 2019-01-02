Saros steered away all 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.

The Flyers have struggled lately, and Saros handed them a fourth straight loss. The 23-year-old backstop played exceptionally to record his first shutout since Oct. 20 against the Oilers. Saros will have a chance to continue his hot hand when the Predators play back-to-back games starting Friday versus the Red Wings.