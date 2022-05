Saros (lower body) could be cleared to play for Game 3 or 4 versus the Avalanche back in Nashville, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros is coming off a career year in which he set new highs in games (67) and wins (38). Without the 27-year-old Finn available, the Predators will look to Connor Ingram for Game 2 in Colorado. Whenever cleared to play, Saros should immediately reclaim his place between the pipes.