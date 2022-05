Saros (lower body) will be out for at least the first two games of the first-round series against Colorado, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

With Saros out, David Rittich will most likely start the first two games of the series. The 27-year-old is traveling with the team, which is a good sign, but it's unclear how much more time he's expected to miss. He finished the regular season with a .918 save percentage compared to Rittich's .886 mark.