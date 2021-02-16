Monday's game between Nashville and Dallas has been postponed due to weather, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Fortunately, this isn't a COVID-19-related postponement. Saros was likely starting Monday but now could guard the cage against Dallas on Tuesday if that game stays on schedule. The 25-year-old owns a .880 save percentage and 3.65 GAA through nine appearances this season.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes relief apperance•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Lit up by Lightning•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Facing Lightning•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets hook prior to team's comeback•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Overpowered early by Lightning•