Saros kicked out 35 of 39 shots through overtime in a 5-4 shootout victory over Vancouver on Tuesday.

Saros was flawless in three shootout rounds to collect the victory. He's 21-16-5 with a 2.84 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 42 games this season. Saros has struggled recently, allowing at least four goals in each of his last three games and five of his last six contests.