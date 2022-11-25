The Colorado at Nashville game has been postponed Friday.
The game was postponed due to a water main leak that has partially flooded Bridgestone Arena. The Predators play Columbus on Saturday and a decision on whether or not that game will be played, has not yet been determined.
