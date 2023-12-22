Saros made 29 saves in a 4-2 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Saros has put up some sharp performances over the last month -- he's 11-2-0 in 13 starts between Nov. 20 and Dec. 21. He's allowed just 20 goals in those 11 wins, but nine in the two losses. Saros's 2.81 GAA and .909 are both 16th in the NHL in goalies with at least 14 starts. Those numbers aren't exactly elite, but his 15 wins put him in a three-way tie with Connor Hellebuyck and Alexandar Georgiev for second overall. And his 677 saves are tops in the NHL. Saros's fantasy value is always high, but there are a few gaps in his categories this season. So, your categories will dictate his true value. Don't just assume.