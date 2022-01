Saros made 37 saves Saturday in a 6-1 win over Chicago.

The only puck that snuck by came off a Philipp Kurashev wrist shot from the right face-off circle at the 17:25 mark of the second period. Saros easily shook off a wobbly performance against Washington on Wednesday, and looked every part a Vezina candidate. He's 8-2-0 with two shutouts in his last 10 games.