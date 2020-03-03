Saros made four saves in relief of Pekka Rinne during Monday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.

Saros played the final 10:05 of the contest after Rinne was pulled midway through the third period. He didn't factor into the result of the game -- the damage was done by the time Saros entered. He's expected to start Tuesday's game against the Wild, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports. At this point, the 24-year-old goalie will likely see a majority of starts during the final month of the season.