Saros permitted two goals on 35 shots in relief of Pekka Rinne in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Saros wouldn't factor into the decision Monday, but he wasn't particularly sharp in his two periods of play. The Finn remains at 9-9-4 with a 3.03 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 28 appearances. Saros has played in four of the Predators' five games in February, including three starts -- he's wrangled some well-earned playing time away from the struggling Rinne.