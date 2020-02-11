Predators' Juuse Saros: Needed in relief
Saros permitted two goals on 35 shots in relief of Pekka Rinne in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
Saros wouldn't factor into the decision Monday, but he wasn't particularly sharp in his two periods of play. The Finn remains at 9-9-4 with a 3.03 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 28 appearances. Saros has played in four of the Predators' five games in February, including three starts -- he's wrangled some well-earned playing time away from the struggling Rinne.
