Saros stopped 21 of 26 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Saros' struggles against the Predators' division rivals continued -- he ended the year 0-4-0 with 16 goals allowed against the Stars this season. He's alternated wins and losses over his last six outings, giving up 17 goals in that span. The 27-year-old is at 30-22-7 with a 2.76 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 60 appearances. Saros can be expected to play regularly as the Predators continue to contend for a playoff spot, though it's unclear if he'll go back-to-back with a game against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.