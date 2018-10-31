Predators' Juuse Saros: Notches home win
Saros made 23 saves Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The Predators' netminder allowed only one goal Tuesday night after having conceded 12 in his last three starts. Overall, Saros has played well, posting a 6-2 record in eight starts, though he could see a dip in playing time soon with Pekka Rinne nearing a return from an undisclosed injury.
