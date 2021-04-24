Saros stopped 29 of 30 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Saros was barely denied a shutout, as Blackhawks Vinnie Hinostroza poked a puck just over the goal line at 16:41 of the third period. The 26-year-old Saros was excellent throughout the game and picked up his seventh win in 11 games in April. The Finn has a 17-9-1 record with a 2.27 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 30 appearances overall. Saros and Pekka Rinne could split an upcoming two-game series versus the Panthers on Monday and Tuesday.